Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $389.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,896 shares of company stock valued at $452,220. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter worth $63,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

