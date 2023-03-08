Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $138.80 million and $1.37 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.01314772 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005537 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013033 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00032457 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.01680144 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

