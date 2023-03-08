Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Up 4.4%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.01 and last traded at $83.91. 266,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 505,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $61,471.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,736.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,333 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $211,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,906.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 101.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.