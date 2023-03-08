Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after purchasing an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,625,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,321,000 after purchasing an additional 110,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,012,000 after purchasing an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameren by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after buying an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,498 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.