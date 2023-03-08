American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $175.32 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.92.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

