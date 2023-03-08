American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,552,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,636,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 202.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.27. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

