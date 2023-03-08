American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.11% of American Tower worth $1,115,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $34,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.88 and a 200-day moving average of $218.86.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

