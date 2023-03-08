American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Down 5.2%

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.23 and last traded at $54.35. Approximately 47,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 98,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $899.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 6.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 50.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.