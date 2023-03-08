Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Plans $2.13 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

Amgen has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

