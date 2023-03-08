Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 238,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

