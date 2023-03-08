Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 61,252 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 11.2% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.