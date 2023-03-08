Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.81% of Amphenol worth $4,707,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

