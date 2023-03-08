Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Amprius Technologies Stock Performance
Amprius Technologies stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.