Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $26.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

