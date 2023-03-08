Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,480,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares in the company, valued at $252,470,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $3,547,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.