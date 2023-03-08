Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of AMLX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AMLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
