Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of AMLX opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,480,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,480,598 shares in the company, valued at $252,470,182.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,586 shares of company stock worth $3,547,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.