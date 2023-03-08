Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Reduced by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $282,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 93,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,240 shares of company stock worth $5,676,713. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $184.94 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

