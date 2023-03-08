Analysts Offer Predictions for Cybin Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Cybin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cybin from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.42 on Monday. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $79.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 133,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,405,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355,664 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Cybin during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cybin during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cybin by 55.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cybin by 15.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 141,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Cybin, Inc is an ethical biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues. It is focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms, innovative drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches, and treatment regimens for mental health disorders.

