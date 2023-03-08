Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC):

3/1/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Bicycle Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 170,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,303. The company has a market cap of $449.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,649,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,073,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

