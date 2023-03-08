Analysts Set Expectations for Identiv, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Identiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Identiv’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $7.15 on Monday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market cap of $160.95 million, a PE ratio of -100.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

