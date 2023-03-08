Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of AON worth $309,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $301.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.62.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.80.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

