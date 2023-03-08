Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.82

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.82 ($0.07) per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Performance

APAX opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £897.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,213.33 and a beta of 0.78. Apax Global Alpha has a 1 year low of GBX 154 ($1.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 218 ($2.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 180.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.41.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

