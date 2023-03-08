APENFT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.07 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $124.90 million and $7.07 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00425855 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.35 or 0.28784977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000116 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT was first traded on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

