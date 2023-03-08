Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 40,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 848,584 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 506,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Wedbush lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

