Arcblock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $173,672.53 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $173,672.53 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00426844 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.33 or 0.28851874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArcBlock Token (ABT) is a general-purpose token native to the ArcBlock platform. The platform has its own optimized blockchain to achieve high-performance transactions, with a goal of >100,000 Tx/s. The ABT is primarily used to pay for the cost of using the ArcBlock system, similar to a utility token. Developers can pay transaction fees for their end-users, which improves the user experience. The ABT maps to ERC20 tokens 1:1, which simplifies token exchanges and allows developers to tie into the Ethereum community. However, the ABT may become obsolete as the platform matures and the community grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.