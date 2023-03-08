Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 605,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,916,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Spellacy purchased 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $60,101.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,913. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 82,642 shares of company stock valued at $213,098 and have sold 1,573,000 shares valued at $3,910,178. 30.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.