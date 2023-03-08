Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 605,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,916,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.
Archer Aviation Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 14.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
