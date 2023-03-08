Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

ARIS opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $642.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,120.00 and a beta of 2.04. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

