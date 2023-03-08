Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s 10th Largest Position

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 5.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.32% of Arista Networks worth $111,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 41,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $4.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,244. The company has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,592.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.