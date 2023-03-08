Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $145.46

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.46 and last traded at $145.21, with a volume of 417451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $1,314,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

