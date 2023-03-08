Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.71 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

ARLO opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Further Reading

