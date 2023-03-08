Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$110.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.71 million.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
ARLO opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
