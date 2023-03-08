Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 848,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. 329,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,407. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.11%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,536,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,500,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,905,000 after buying an additional 558,365 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,951,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,937,000 after buying an additional 246,779 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.