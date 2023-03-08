Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.19)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $150-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,884. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.