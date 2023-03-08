Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.19)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $150-$151 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.29 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.77.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,776,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,884. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Asana Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $7,873,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $5,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.