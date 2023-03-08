Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.59–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $638.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.84 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.

Asana Price Performance

Asana stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 8,070,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

About Asana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Asana by 66.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

