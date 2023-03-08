Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.59–$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $638.00 million-$648.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.84 million. Asana also updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.59)-($0.55) EPS.
Asana stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 8,070,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Asana to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
