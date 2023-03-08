ASD Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, ASD has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $30.64 million and $4.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00036844 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00221678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,019.89 or 0.99991518 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04687036 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,041,372.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

