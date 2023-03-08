Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stake Increased by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ashford were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Ashford Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

