Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Announces GBX 0.78 Dividend

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Trading Down 1.1 %

LON AGR opened at GBX 49.94 ($0.60) on Wednesday. Assura has a one year low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Assura from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.80).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

