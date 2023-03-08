Astar (ASTR) Price Tops $0.0653 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Astar has a market capitalization of $101.45 million and approximately $36.47 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Buying and Selling Astar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

