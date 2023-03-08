Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 132 ($1.59) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.41) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc designs, creates, and exports cars. Its sports cars are manufactured in Gaydon with its luxury DBX SUV range manufactured in St. Athan, Wales. The company has only one operating segment, the automotive segment, which involves in all activities relating to design, development, manufacture, and marketing of vehicles, including consulting services, as well as the sale of parts, servicing, and automotive brand activities.

