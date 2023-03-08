ATI (NYSE:ATI) Given New $47.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ATI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.
ATI Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Activity at ATI
In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ATI
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of ATI by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 177,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ATI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000.
ATI Company Profile
ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI (ATI)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.