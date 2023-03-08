ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 4%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. 32,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 183,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

ATRenew Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

