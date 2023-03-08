Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Trading Up 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 508,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,387,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.44% and a negative net margin of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,053.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

See Also

