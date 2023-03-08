Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the business services provider on Saturday, April 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

