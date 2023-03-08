AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 315,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZO stock traded down $45.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,474.83. 157,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,457.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,375.26. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

