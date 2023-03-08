Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE AWX opened at $2.96 on Friday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.75 and a beta of 0.91.
