Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading 8.2% Higher

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.77. Approximately 166,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 205,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Technology

In related news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avid Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.