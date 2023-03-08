Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $142.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACLS. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $132.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

