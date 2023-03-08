Axie Infinity Achieves Market Capitalization of $915.57 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.04 or 0.00036540 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $915.57 million and $61.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021787 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00221884 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,995.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002876 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,918,072.61362292 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.33348893 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $52,412,276.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.