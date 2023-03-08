Axie Infinity Market Cap Tops $961.41 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $961.41 million and approximately $49.38 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.44 or 0.00038221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032648 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00221725 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,080.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,918,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,805,540.90562291 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.88840703 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $47,377,773.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

