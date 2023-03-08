Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.24. The stock had a trading volume of 719,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.97. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $224.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $626,157.03. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 272,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,049,285.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 343,342 shares of company stock worth $64,743,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after buying an additional 38,398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

