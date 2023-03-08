Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

