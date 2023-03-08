Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $4.65 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.