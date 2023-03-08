Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Azul Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,822. Azul has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Azul by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Azul by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azul Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

